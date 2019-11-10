Waco’s Veterans Day Parade through downtown Waco will start at 11 a.m. Monday at 13th Street and Austin Avenue and proceed down Austin Avenue to City Hall.
About 4,000 people and 180 units including floats, school bands, drill teams and veterans groups are expected to participate. Waco-area residents are encouraged to line Austin Avenue to show their support and appreciation for the men and women who have served our country.
The Waco City Cable Channel will broadcast the parade live.
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans and family members are invited to attend an annual Veterans Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, 101 S. Third St.
The ceremony will include a color guard, patriotic music, bugler, presentation of certificate and pins to all veterans present or family members present honoring their loved one’s service.
The ceremony will end in time for attendees to walk across the courtyard area and watch the parade.
Free movie tickets
The Rainey & Rainey law firm is inviting veterans and their guests to a free private screening of the movie “Midway” on Monday.
Tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to any veteran residing in the Greater Waco community.
Tickets may also be reserved by calling 752-8644.
Antique Farm Machinery Club
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Casa De Castillo, 4820 Sanger Ave.
Anyone interested in old tractors and farm equipment is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Van Massirer at 486-2366 or vmassirer@yahoo.com.
Watercolor society
Central Texas Watercolor Society will present “Abstract Art: From its beginnings all the way to your paper,” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Wade Wilson will focus on the origins and components of abstract art and a pathway to use creativity to produce an abstract painting.
For more information, call 471-5955.
Diabetes screening
The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will host free diabetes screenings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A free education course will also be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, call 776-6612.
