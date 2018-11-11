A public meeting in an open house format is scheduled for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., regarding the Washington Avenue two-way conversion project. Construction is estimated to start next year.
The meeting will give residents an opportunity to review the engineering design, traffic models and other information regarding the conversion. Representatives from the city of Waco will be available to answer any questions about the proposed project.
Choral Society concert
Central Texas Choral Society will present “It Takes Two, Baby! Beethoven and Brahms,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Ball Peforming Arts Center at McLennan Community College.
Tickets cost $10.50 each. For more information, visit centraltexaschoralsociety.org.
Veterans ceremony
Veterans and their families are invited to attend a Veterans Day celebration at 9 a.m. Monday in the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Building, 101 S. Third St.
There will be light refreshments, a color guard, presentation of certificates to all veterans present, patriotic music and an inspirational speaker.
For questions, call Sonya at Providence Hospice at 399-9099.
Waco veterans parade
The Waco Veterans Day parade sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association and scheduled for Monday morning has been canceled because of expected inclement weather.
Free diabetes screening
In conjunction with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, YMCA of Central Texas will host a free diabetes screening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Waco Family YMCA conference room, 6800 Harvey Drive. For more information, call 776-6612.