Christmas at the Mayborn will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, and feature hands-on activities including a visit from Santa and a model train display from the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders.
Visitors can enjoy performances by local student choirs, participate in STEM challenges and more. Design Den will feature a Makey Makey Christmas tree and holiday-themed circuit blocks. Children 8 years old and older can also create holiday cards with paper circuits in the Design Den Studio.
Activities and events are included in the price of admission. Admission is free to museum members and Baylor University students.
Phlebotomy program
McLennan Community College’s phlebotomy program will host a free information session at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Room 315 of the Science Building.
The Medical Laboratory Technician department offers a phlebotomy award that can be completed in one semester. Students who complete the program are eligible to take a national phlebotomy registry exam to become a Certified Phlebotomist.
For more information, contact Alisa Petree at apetree@mclennan.edu or 299-8406.
Singing Seniors concert
The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a free fall and Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.
This concert has three themes and contains music “Blessing the Lord for Who He Is,” “Praising the Lord for His Constant Care” and “Worshipping the Lord at His Cradle.”
The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney and Sandy Nolan on piano, Walter Raynaud on percussion, and Greg Wallace on trumpet.
Mistletoe Market
More than 20 trees and 25 fully decorated wreaths will be on display in the Mistletoe Market of Waco Wonderland from Friday through Sunday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
All trees and wreaths will be available for purchase with the proceeds going to benefit the Raising Wheels Foundation, which provides better accessibility for the disabled.
Trees and wreaths will be crafted by local artists, including Sweetness Desserts, Jimmy Don Holmes and Angel Paws of Waco.