McLennan Community College will host Scholar Day from 9:30 a.m. until noon Friday in The Highlands gym on campus. Presentations will also be held in Room 201 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
Community members are invited to attend the event to learn more about students’ work in engineering, management, marketing, mathematics, nursing, psychology and other disciplines.
Food drive
The 2019 Food for Families Food Drive is Friday. Food may be contributed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any local H-E-B, Walmart or Sam’s Club store and at Brookshire’s in Robinson.
The event will help replenish food in nine food pantries throughout McLennan County.
To participate call 753-4593, ext. 205.
Luncheon RSVP
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores and economist Dr. Ray Perryman are featured speakers at the State of the Nation luncheon Dec. 2 at Baylor Club.
The luncheon is from 11:30 to 1 p.m.
Deadline to register is Friday. Call 757-5631 for more information.
Thanksgiving lunch
The women’s ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will host its annual Thanksgiving luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall.
The guest speaker is Niecey Payne, pastor of Trinity Temple of Deliverance. Each attendee is asked to bring two canned goods, which will be donated to the Caritas food pantry.
Turkey Trot 5K
Altrusa International of the Brazos presents the annual Central Texas Turkey Trot 5k/10k run on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until noon, at Brazos Park East, 3516 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Entry fee is $40. Check-in is at 7:30 p.m. Participants must register by Nov. 8 to be guaranteed a t-shirt in their size.
No strollers or dogs are allowed in the race.
Call 716-1332 for more information.
Holiday fair
Lake Whitney Arts' first Holiday Handicrafts Fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at 500 S. Bosque in Whitney.
For more information, call 694-5105.
Market Craft Fair
Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, hosts its 13th annual Central's Market Craft Fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sponsored by the Disciples Women, the event includes lunch on site, and shopping from vendors and a bake sale.
For more information, call 776-7768.
