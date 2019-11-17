The Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St., will have a three-year anniversary party from 4:15 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
There will be a variety of activities, including “pumpkin bingo,” a turkey raffle, and a brief recognition of the anniversary at 5 p.m.
Waco Rotary Club
Candi Cann, an associate professor of religion at Baylor University, will speak on food rituals during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Movie Mondays
Movie Mondays presented by Baylor University’s Union Board will continue with a showing of “The Farewell” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The film by director Lulu Wang celebrates the joys of family, life and happiness after the matriarch of a family has been given three weeks to live.
Tickets are available at the Hippodrome box office.
Medicare seminar
A Medicare and More seminar is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments building, 1514 S. New Road.
The seminar is intended for anyone eligible to enroll in Medicare or who soon will be. Light refreshments will be served.
Audubon society
The Central Texas Audubon Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
Retired Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologist Kelly Bryan will speak on winter sparrows and identifying them in the Christmas Bird Count.
DAR meeting
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a regular business meeting and working program “Bags of Love for Hospitalized Veterans” at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
For more information, call LaNelle Gallant at 315-2225.
Candidate forum
The McLennan County Republican Club will host a forum for 19th State District Court candidates at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museu, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $15.
Coffee with a Cop
The Baylor University Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop, an opportunity to meet officers, voice concerns and ask questions, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Speight Parking Plaza Facility, 1521 S. Fourth St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.