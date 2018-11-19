The Central Texas Audubon Society meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
The speaker will be Annette Jones, longtime Audubon member. She will do a presentation about the McLennan County Christmas Bird Count. This year the Christmas Bird count will be conducted on Dec. 15 (Crawford Count) and Dec. 29 (Eastern McLennan County Count). The bird count is fun for all ages and folks with a variety of birding experience.
University Neighborhood
A reorganization meeting for the University Neighborhood Association is set for Tuesday at the South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The University Neighborhood Association has been inactive since the 1990s. Those interested are encouraged to attend.
For more information, phone 723-8310.
Friends of Peace
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “How to Save the World,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The film details climate change impacts and solutions as it covers Costa Rica, Germany, Paris, Antarctica, Miami, and Los Angeles.
The screening is free and includes pizza and salad buffet.
Nominations sought
The Girl Scouts of Central Texas is now accepting nominations for is Women of Distinction event in the Killeen/Temple/Waco area. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 30.
The award honors women who have distinguished themselves as leaders through personal achievements and support of their community. A local business or organization will also be honored as a Workplace of Distinction, for support of women’s success and dedication to elevating women into leadership roles.
The award will be announced May 16 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Central Texans are invited and encouraged to nominate women leaders and workplaces from their community.
Nomination forms can be completed online at www.gsctx.org/en/events/women-of-distinction.html or downloaded as a PDF from the website.
To request forms by mail, call 800-733-0011, ext. 802, or email Christalh@gsctx.org.