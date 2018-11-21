Group W Bench Litter Patrol and Fish On Waco are teaming up to remove debris from Lake Waco in the wake of receding flood waters.
The special debris removal begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Speegleville Park.
All tools are provided, except gloves. Volunteers may call 598-8319 for more information. The clean-up event is scheduled to run through 1 p.m.
Biker Toy Run
Mission Waco’s annual Biker Toy Run is Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. beginning at Flying J, 2409 S. New Road.
Motorcyclists will gather at 7:45 a.m. and travel to 20 local churches to collect new, unwrapped toys, ending at Church Under the Bridge at 11:15 a.m. Toys are placed in the Mission Waco Toy Store for qualifying lower-income parents, who receive an 80 percent discount.
Contact Jimmy Dorrell at 753-4900 for more information.
Singing Seniors concert
The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, presents its free fall and Christmas concert Sunday at 5 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.
This concert has three musical themes: “Blessing the Lord for Who He Is,” “Praising the Lord for His Constant Care” and “Worshiping the Lord at His Cradle.”
The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney and Sandy Nolan on piano, Walter Raynaud on percussion, and Greg Wallace on trumpet.
Wonderland Run
The Wonderland Run event, presented by Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas, is Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. until noon in downtown Waco. The event includes 5K and 10K runs, along with a one-mile Wonderland Walk down Austin Avenue.
The 10K and 5K will be chip timed on USA Track & Field certified courses. Entry fees are $25-50.
All proceeds from the event benefit Communities in Schools student success programs.
Call 753-6002 for more information.
Mistletoe Market
More than 20 trees and 25 fully decorated wreaths will be on display in the Mistletoe Market of Waco Wonderland, Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
All trees and wreaths will be available for purchase with the proceeds going to benefit the Raising Wheels Foundation, which provides better accessibility for the disabled.
Trees and wreaths will be crafted by local artists, including Sweetness Desserts, Jimmy Don Holmes, Angel Paws of Waco and others.