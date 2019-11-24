The Baylor University Union Board’s Movie Mondays will host a screening of “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The movie tells the story of surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost her left arm after being attacked by a 15-foot tiger shark while surfing when she was 13.
Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Hippodrome box office.
Free concert
Baylor University’s Symphonic Band, conducted by Associate Director of Bands Isaiah Odajima, and the Wind Ensemble, conducted by Conducting Director of Bands J. Eric Wilson, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Free coats
The New Black Collective will have a coat giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 University Parks Drive.
The first-come, first-served event will includes free coats, hats and gloves for elementary- and middle school-age children, as well as free cocoa.
For more information, call 214-9339.
Women’s World Day of Prayer
Mia Moody-Ramirez, chair of Baylor University’s journalism, public relations and new media department, and Earl Ann Lenert Bumpus, newly elected Texas Woman’s Missionary Union president, will be featured speakers at the 2019 Women’s World Day of Prayer observance. It will start with a free brunch at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 in the Great Hall at Baylor’s Truett Seminary building.
Retired Baylor Associate Vice President Martha Lou Scott will lead the prayer experience, and Mariana and Eli Gutierrez will provide music.
For more information or to make reservations for brunch, call 749-5347 or email kathy_hillman@baylor.edu.
Early edition
An early edition of Thursday’s Tribune-Herald, complete with holiday sale circulars, will be available at noon Wednesdays at single copy outlets in Waco.
Thursday’s regular edition will also include the popular circulars.
Tribune-Herald offices close at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving.
