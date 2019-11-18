A joint meeting of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board and MPO Technical Committee is at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Discussions will involve a draft of Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan; draft consultant recommendations for the Fort Worth to Laredo High Speed Transportation Study; and an update from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding significant highway construction in the area.
State of the Nation
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores and economist Dr. Ray Perryman are featured speakers at the State of the Nation luncheon Dec. 2 at Baylor Club.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Deadline to register is Friday. Call 757-5631 for more information.
Audubon society
The Central Texas Audubon Society meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway.
The speaker will be Kelly Bryan from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Kelly’s program will be on winter sparrows and identifying them in the Christmas Bird Count.
Bradley NSDAR
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter NSDAR regular business meeting and working program "Bags of Love for Hospitalized Veterans" is Tuesday at 10 a.m at Austin Avenue United Methodist Churc, 1300 Austin Ave.
Contact LaNelle Gallant 315-2225 for more information.
Case de Cafe
McLennan Community College's annual Casa de Café is Wednesday in room 101 of the Math, Wellness & Fitness building, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
For a $2 donation or a new children's book, attendees can enjoy poetry readings, music and light snacks from students. The event is open to the public.
All donated money will go to A Storybook Christmas to buy new books for McLennan County students.
For further information, contact Donna Wiley at 299-8330.
Turkey Trot 5K
Altrusa International of the Brazos presents the annual Central Texas Turkey Trot 5k/10k run on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, at Brazos Park East, 3516 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Entry fee is $40. Check-in is at 7:30 p.m. Participants must register by Nov. 8 to be guaranteed a t-shirt in their size.
No strollers or dogs are allowed in the race.
Call 716-1332 for more information.
