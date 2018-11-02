Waco Transit System will offer free rides to and from the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, for registered voters who present their valid voter registration card or “I Voted” sticker to the driver when boarding any fixed-route bus.
Riders are encouraged to determine, in advance, which routes will get them closest to their polling location. Route maps are available at WacoTransitSystem.com and at the Waco Transit bus terminal, 301 S. Eighth St. Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, call 750-1613.
Deck the Halls
The Junior League of Waco will continue “’Tis the Season,” its 13th annual Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market fundraiser, Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Tickets for the general market shopping and special events and can are available at jlwaco.org.
Mayflower descendants
Waco Colony Mayflower Descendants will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd., to celebrate Mayflower Compact Day.
A program titled “And I Didn’t Even Make it Off the Boat,” will tell the story of the five Pilgrims who never got to step foot in the New World. It will be presented by Marilyn Funderburk, governor of the Dallas Mayflower Colony, who will be dressed like a Mayflower passenger.
The meeting is free to attend and open to anyone interested in joining the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. RSVP to Waco Colony Gov. Dottie Tate for a reservation at 744-3300.
Downtown tour
Act Locally Waco will host a Waco Downtown History tour starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Washington Avenue. Cost is $20. The 1.5-mile walking tour will take about 2.5 hours.
Kendrick Neighborhood Association
The Kendrick Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, 1700 S. New Road.
For more information, call 749-0820.