Waco Immigrants Alliance will have its inaugural Dia de los Muertos community event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Castle Heights Bijoux Event Center, 2500 Washington Ave.
The free family-friendly event will include live music, food and activities for kids and adults. The event is to honor and remember the lives of loved ones who have passed away, and to introduce the community to the Waco Immigrants Alliance.
Deck the Halls
The Junior League of Waco’s “ ’Tis the Season” 13th annual Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market fundraiser will be from Thursday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The market will include more than 100 merchants from across the United States and a Ladies’ Night Out Preview Party, Storytime with Santa, Gingerbread Bash and a Mother-Daughter Tea.
The preview party will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, and the general market will be open Friday through Sunday.
Tickets are available at jlwaco.org.
24-hour gaming event
McLennan Community College’s Engineering and Physics club will host a free Extra Life 24-hour gaming marathon starting at 9 a.m. Friday at the MCC Science Building, 1400 College Drive, to raise money for Baylor Scott & White’s sick and injured children.
For more information, call 817-793-0214.
Suicide prevention
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention, a volunteer organization, will host a free suicide prevention conference titled “Taking the Mask off Suicide and Depression” starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at American Legion Hall Earl Graham Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan.
Register by emailing BVCOSP@gmail.com.
Blood drive
Walmart will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at 600 Hewitt Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Caroline Conklin at 666-9021.
DAR veterans speaker
Veterans One Stop CEO DeLisa Russell will present a program titled “Setting the Standard for Veteran Care” During a meeting of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Friday at Community Bank Wealth Management & Trust, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program will start at 1:30.