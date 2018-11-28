McLennan Community College will host Scholar Day from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at The Highlands gym.
Presentations will also be held in rooms 200 and 201 of the Michaelis Academic Center. Students will present their accomplishments through poster displays, presentations, performances and demonstrations.
Community members are invited to attend the event to learn more about students’ work in the Honors College and in biology, engineering, management, marketing, math and other disciplines.
For more information, email Staci Taylor at staylor@mclennan.edu.
Gatesville Christmas lights
Lights on the Leon, the city of Gatesville’s free annual Christmas lighting display starting from 620 E. Main St., is open nightly from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1.
The display includes dozens of lighted and animated Christmas displays, starting with “12 Days of Christmas” around the courthouse, then a trail of lights down adjacent Leon Street. The displays are provided by the city of Gatesville and sponsored by local businesses.
For more information, call 499-0102.
World Day of Prayer
Cheryl Gochis, Baylor University Vice President of Human Resources and Women’s Missionary Union Scholarship recipient, and Carolyn Porterfield, retiring Texas Women’s Missionary Union Missional Lifestyle Leader, will be featured speakers during the 2018 Women’s World Day of Prayer observance.
A brunch will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Great Hall at Baylor’s Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St., followed by the program at 10 a.m.
For more information or to make reservations for the free brunch, call 749-5347 or email kathy_hillman@baylor.edu.
Work for Waco Job Fair
The city will host a Work for Waco Job Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Texas Room of the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The Work for Waco Job Fair provides attendees with direct access to city of Waco employees who can answer questions about posted positions, provide information about working for the city, assist with the online application process and more.
Preregistration is not required.