Entries are now being accepted for the annual Waco Wonderland holiday parade, which will start at 10 a.m. Dec. 7. There is no cost to participate.
Sponsored by the Family of Faith Worship Center Waco, the parade travel down Austin Avenue from 11th Street to Third Street.
Parade registration forms are due by Dec. 2 and can be downloaded at www.wacowonderland.com/parade.
Baylor break
Thanksgiving break will take place Wednesday through Sunday at Baylor University.
Classes resume Dec. 2.
Free movie Monday
The Baylor University Union Board’s Movie Mondays will host a screening of “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The movie tells the story of surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost her left arm after being attacked by a 15-foot tiger shark while surfing when she was 13.
Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Hippodrome box office.
Baylor concert
Baylor University’s Symphonic Band, conducted by Associate Director of Bands Isaiah Odajima, and the Wind Ensemble, conducted by Conducting Director of Bands J. Eric Wilson, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Christmas lunch
Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning Program will have its annual Christmas lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 in Room 506 of the Cashion Academic Center, 401 Speight Ave.
Lunch is $20 per person and is open to the public.
The registration deadline is Tuesday. For more information, call 710-6440.
MCC holiday break
McLennan Community College will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday through Sunday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held and the library will remain open until 8 p.m.
Texas Tech University offices will also be closed Wednesday through Sunday, and classes will not be held. On Wednesday, Tarleton State University offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and classes will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Tarleton State will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.
For more information, call Highlander Central at 299-8622.
