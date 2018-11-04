McLennan Community College’s government department and Texas Tech University-Waco will host an Election Night watch party from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in room 111 of the Michaelis Academic Center at MCC. The free event is open to the public, and overflow rooms will be available.
For more information, contact Andi Ramon at 299-8906 or aramon@mclennan.edu.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will host its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. The organization will present free 20- to 30-minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis. The last consultations may start at 8:00 p.m.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Waco Rotary Club
Lyndon Olson will speak at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Free election rides
Waco Transit System will offer free rides to and from the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, for registered voters who present their valid voter registration card or “I Voted” sticker to the driver when boarding any fixed-route bus.
Riders are encouraged to determine, in advance, which routes will get them closest to their polling location. Route maps are available at WacoTransitSystem.com and at the Waco Transit bus terminal, 301 S. Eighth St. Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, call 750-1613.
MCC jazz ensemble
McClennan Community College’s free Student Jazz Ensemble Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Blood drive
Greater Waco Early Education Center will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 910 E. Loop 340 in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Sara Green at 799-0500.