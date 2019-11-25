McLennan Community College will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday through Friday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held and the library will remain open until 8 p.m.
Texas Tech offices at the campus will also be closed Wednesday through Friday, and classes will not be held. Tarleton State offices will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and classes will be held from 8 a.m.-noon. Tarleton State will be closed Thursday and Friday.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Mayborn lights
The Mayborn Museum hosts Christmas Lights in the Village Dec. 13-21, from 6-9 p.m. nightly.
Visitors can expect more than 30,000 lights illuminating the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Village. The inaugural holiday event will feature a petting zoo, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food for purchase from local vendors, live music and themed activities.
Tickets for Christmas Lights in the Village are $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 2 through 12 and $5 for museum members and Baylor University students. Call 710-7526 for group rates. Admission includes entry to Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit.
McCulloch fundraiser
McCulloch House is having a pecan sale fundraiser through December. A one-pound bag of locally grown pecans is $12, with proceeds benefiting the McCulloch House Museum.
Call 644-6910 to order.
Luncheon RSVP
Baylor University's Lifelong Learning Program will host its annual Christmas luncheon on Thursday, December 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the Cashion Academic Center, Room 506, 401 Speight Ave. Call 710-6440 to register. Deadline is Tuesday.
The luncheon is $20 per person, and is open to the public. Stories of warmth and cheer from the Waco Storyteller's Guild will provide entertainment.
Christmas parade
Entries are now being accepted for the annual Waco Wonderland holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 7. There is no cost to participate.
Sponsored by the Family of Faith Worship Center, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. and travel down Austin Ave., from 11th Street to Third Street.
Parade registration forms are due by Monday and can be downloaded at www.wacowonderland.com/parade.
