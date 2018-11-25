Better Together BU will present a screening, through Baylor’s Movie Mondays, of “Where is Palestine?” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The film explores the diverse narrative of the Palestinian community through the lens of individuals in Jordan. The screening will feature a talkback session with director Nathan Driskell, producer Timothy Palmer and the film’s West Bank coordinator, Rafat Shomali.
Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Waco Hippodrome box office or at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office, 1311 S. 5th St.
MCC ensemble
McLennan Community College’s Vocal Technique & Guitar Ensemble Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 110 of the Music & Theatre Arts building. Admission is free.
For more information, call the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
DAR service
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Kathy Sartor will lead participants in the “Necessities at Hand” container filling and decorating project benefiting the Doris Miller Department of Veteran’s Affairs SMILES program and PTSD unit.
For more information, call 315-2225.
TSTC blood drive
Texas State Technical College will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 3801 Campus Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Michelle Rachels at 867-3441.
Hillsboro tour of homes
The Hillsboro Heritage League will presents its annual tour of homes from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Hillsboro.
Tickets are $15 through Friday and $20 on the days of the tours.
For more information, call 582-2481.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging will host a free Medicare session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at HOTCOG, 1514 S. New Road.
The session will cover questions related to enrolling in Medicare. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Waco Rotary Club
Madison Goss will speak on functional health and nutrition during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.