A Christmas in the Country event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Lorena will feature arts and crafts vendors, an appearance by Santa Claus, a parade, food, live entertainment, a silent auction and a car show.
Registration for the car show in McBrayer Park will start at 8 a.m., the arts and crafts booths will open at 9, and the parade through downtown Lorena will start at 11 a.m.
For more information, call Kaye Swain at 749-4145 or Connie Mayfield at 498-2695.
Lake Waco cleanup
Group W Bench Litter Patrol and FishOn Waco are teaming up starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Speegleville Park to remove debris from Lake Waco in the wake of receding floodwaters.
All tools are provided, except gloves. Work is scheduled to run through 1 p.m. For more information, volunteers may call 598-8319.
Biker Toy Run
Mission Waco’s annual Biker Toy Run will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, starting from Flying J, 2409 S. New Road.
Motorcyclists will gather at 7:45 a.m., travel to 20 churches to collect new, unwrapped toys, and end at Church Under the Bridge at 11:15 a.m. Toys are placed in the Mission Waco Toy Store for qualifying lower-income parents, who receive an 80 percent discount.
For more information, call Jimmy Dorrell at 753-4900.
Singing Seniors concert
The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a fall and Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.
This concert has three themes and contains music “Blessing the Lord for Who He Is,” “Praising the Lord for His Constant Care” and “Worshipping the Lord at His Cradle.”
The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney and Sandy Nolan on piano, Walter Raynaud on percussion and Greg Wallace on trumpet.
The concert is free, and a free-will donation will be collected.
Quilt raffle
A Christmas quilt, handmade by Alice Todd, will be raffled at the Elf on a ReStore Shelf party at 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
Tickets are on sale at ReStore, 1224 Franklin Ave., and the Habitat for Humanity Administrative Office, 220 N. 11th St. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5.