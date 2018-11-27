Cheryl Gochis, Baylor University Vice President of Human Resources and Women’s Missionary Union Scholarship recipient, and Carolyn Porterfield, retiring Texas Women’s Missionary Union Missional Lifestyle Leader, will be featured speakers during the 2018 Women’s World Day of Prayer observance.
A brunch will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Great Hall at Baylor’s Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St., followed by the program at 10.
For more information or to make reservations for the free brunch, call 749-5347 or email kathy_hillman@baylor.edu.
Waco for Waco Job Fair
The city will have a Work for Waco Job Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Texas Room of the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The Work for Waco Job Fair provides attendees with direct access to city of Waco employees who can answer questions about posted positions, provide information about working for the city, assist with the online application process and more.
Preregistration is not required.
Waco Wonderland
The city’s Waco Wonderland weekend will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday in Heritage Square downtown with the lighting of a 35-foot Christmas tree and a fireworks show.
It will be carried on Waco’s city cable channel and streamed live at wccc.tv.
Christmas crafts
Urban REAP, Mission Waco’s sustainability greenhouse project, will have a Christmas craft making event from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at 1505 N. 15th St. with wreath making, decorations, handmade seed ornament demonstrations, and activities for adults and children.
Poinsettias, succulents, new garden tools and compost will be available.
For more information, call 753-4900.
Riesel blood drive
Riesel High School will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 600 Fredrick St. in the school gymnasium.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Kristy Moon at 896-5355.