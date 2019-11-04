The Hispanic Student Association at McLennan Community College is hosting a fundraiser, MCC Ciclovía, an event to promote fitness, healthy lifestyles, overall wellness, and increased awareness of environmental sustainability via a safe, car-free environment.
MCC Ciclovía is from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday on the MCC campus.
The event will utilize the network of campus sidewalks, as well as the protected outer road, for cycling, walking, running, rollerblading and other wellness-related activity hubs. Participants are invited to bring their preferred mode of transportation to ride, walk or skip around our campus together.
MCC Ciclovía is modeled after others that have happened worldwide.
Jubilee anniversary
The Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St., will have a three-year anniversary party Dec. 21 from 4:15 to 6 p.m.
An previous listing incorrectly listed the event as taking place this week.
Hillsboro showcase
The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce will host a business showcase event Tuesday from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Hill County Exhibit Building.
During the free event, Central Texas residents and job seekers will connect with businesses, and businesses will connect with each other.
Philanthropy awards
The Central Texas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is accepting reservations through Tuesday for the annual Philanthropy Day Awards luncheon Nov. 14 at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Pavilion.
Proceeds from the awards competition and luncheon directly support AFP’s mission of advancing philanthropy through ethical and effective fundraising.
Tickets are available by emailing nrhea@advocacycntr.org. For questions, call Nikki Rhea at 715-7292.
MCC enrollment
Registration for McLennan Community College’s winter minimester and spring semester is open.
Students planning to take classes during the winter minimester should register by 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Classes for the winter minimester run Dec. 17-Jan. 3 and cover a full semester of work in about three weeks.
Spring semester registration continues through 6 p.m. Jan. 11, and classes begin Jan. 13.
For more information, call 299-8622.
