Waco Transit System is offering complimentary rides to and from the polls for registered voters on Election Day. Bus fare will be waived on Tuesday for passengers who present their valid voter registration card or an “I Voted” sticker to the driver when boarding any fixed-route bus.
Riders are encouraged to determine, in advance, which routes will get them closest to their polling location. Route maps are available online at WacoTransitSystem.com and at the Waco Transit bus terminal, 301 S. Eighth St. Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, call 750-1613.
Election watch party
McLennan Community College’s government department and Texas Tech University-Waco will host an Election Night watch party 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesday in Room 111 of the Michaelis Academic Center on the MCC campus.
The free event is open to the public, and overflow rooms will be available. For more information, contact Andi Ramon at 299-8906 or aramon@mclennan.edu.
Blood drive
Greater Waco Early Education Center is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 910 E. Loop 340 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Sara Green at 799-0500.
Graham symposium
The Baylor Institute for Studies of Religion will host the Centennial Symposium to assess and celebrate the Rev. Billy Graham’s contributions to the Christian faith across a century.
The symposium is Tuesday and Wednesday at the Paul Powell Chapel at Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St.
Ed Stetzer, Ph.D., professor of church, mission and evangelism at Wheaton College, will present “The Legacy of Billy Graham” at 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is executive director of the Billy Graham Center.
Grant Wacker, Ph.D., the Gilbert T. Rowe professor emeritus of Christian history at Duke Divinity School, will present “Humility and Ambition in the Formation of an Evangelical Titan” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information, visit http://www.baylorisr.org/event/billy-graham-symposium.
MCC jazz ensemble
McLennan Community College’s free Student Jazz Ensemble Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 299-8283.
