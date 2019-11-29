Greater Waco Legal Services will have its monthly Free Legal Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 733-2828.
Coat giveaway
The New Black Collective will have a coat giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 University Parks Drive.
The first-come, first-served event will include free coats, hats and gloves for elementary- and middle school-age children, as well as free cocoa.
For more information, call 214-9339.
Holiday parade entries
Entries are being accepted through Monday for the annual Waco Wonderland holiday parade starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7. There is no cost to participate.
Sponsored by the Family of Faith Worship Center Waco, the parade will travel down Austin Avenue, from 11th Street to Third Street.
Parade registration forms can be downloaded at wacowonderland.com/parade.
Diabetes self-management
Getterman Wellness Center, 7300 Bosque Blvd., will host a diabetes self-management support meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Highlander Holiday Concert
McLennan Community College’s free Highlander Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information about the concert, call the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
Rosebud-Lott Holiday Market
Rosebud-Lott Elementary School’s PTO will have a Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Rosebud-Lott High School Gym, 1789 U.S. Highway 77 in Lott.
Admission is free, and all ages are welcome. Santa will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 979-277-5153.
WCT Christmas show
The Waco Children’s Theatre will have its 30th annual Christmas show December 13-15 at Lee Lockwood Auditorium, 2801 West Waco Drive.
The show, “Ebenezer’s Christmas,” was written 20 years ago by Flo Wendorf Fitzpatrick especially for the Waco Children’s Theatre. This year, the show is being adapted and directed by Linda Haskett, with advice from the author. It is based on the original story by Charles Dickens, with the addition of music and dance.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, or $8 for children 12 and younger, and will be on sale at the box office one hour before each performance.
For more information, call 776-0707.
