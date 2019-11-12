Meals on Wheels Waco will have its 39th annual Apple Tree Bazaar arts and crafts show from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Two-day passes are $7, and one-day passes are $5.
For more information, call 752-0316.
Marsalis plays with symphony
The Waco Symphony Orchestra will perform with saxophonist Branford Marsalis starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. Read more at accesswaco.com.
For ticket and performance information, call 754-0851.
Diabetes screening
The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will host free diabetes screenings from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday and offer a free education course from 9 to 10 a.m.
For more information, call 776-6612.
Free Enterprise Forum
Baylor University’s Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise will have its monthly Free Enterprise Forum at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Room 250 of the Foster business building, 1621 S. Third St.
Economist Tim Harford will speak about “50 Inventions That Shaped the Modern Economy.”
For more information on the free event, call 710-1694.
YMCA food drive
Waco Family YMCA and the Doris Miller Family YMCA are collecting nonperishable food items for families in need through Nov. 22.
If a nonmember brings in 10 nonperishable food items during this time and would like to join, the initial membership fee will be waived. Current members receive four free guest passes when they bring 10 items.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Pecan sale
McCulloch House is having a pecan sale fundraiser through December. A 1-pound bag of locally grown pecans is $12, with proceeds benefiting the Historic Waco Foundation museum.
To order, call 644-6910.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.