The 2019 Food for Families Food Drive will be held Friday. Food may be contributed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any local H-E-B, Walmart or Sam’s Club store and at Brookshire’s in Robinson.
The drive will help replenish nine food pantries in McLennan County. Last year, participants contributed 577,363 pounds of food. This year’s goal is 600,000 pounds.
Participating pantries include ACTS Storehouse — Waco, Caritas of Waco, Church of the Open Door, Carver Park Baptist Church, Hands of Mercy, The Salvation Army and Shepherd’s Heart pantries in Robinson, Lorena and Waco.
To participate in the food drive, call Buddy Edwards of Caritas of Waco at 753-4593, ext. 205.
Jubilee Food Market anniversary
The Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St., will have a three-year anniversary party from 4:15 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
There will be a variety of activities, including “pumpkin bingo,” a turkey raffle, and a brief recognition of the anniversary at 5 p.m.
Candidate forum
The McLennan County Republican Club will host a forum for 19th State District Court candidates at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $15.
MCC Scholar Day
McLennan Community College will host Scholar Day from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday in The Highlands gym. Presentations will also be held in Room 201 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
Students will present their accomplishments through poster displays, performances and demonstrations. Community members are invited to attend the event to learn more about students’ work in engineering, management, marketing, mathematics, nursing, psychology and other disciplines.
For more information, email Staci Taylor at staylor@mclennan.edu.
New Hope Thanksgiving
The women’s ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will host its annual Thanksgiving lunch at 11 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall.
The guest speaker will be Niecey Payne, pastor of Trinity Temple of Deliverance Ministry. Each attendee is asked to bring two canned goods, which will be donated to the Caritas food pantry.
For more information, call 744-5800.
