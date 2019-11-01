Waco Colony of the Society of Mayflower Descendants will have a Mayflower Compact Luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is “Building the Mayflower II,” the story of constructing the replica sailing ship docked at Plymouth, Massachusetts.
The meeting is free and open to anyone interested in joining the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
For more information, email Dottie Tate at datdnt4@gmail.com.
Lorena Theatre
Lorena High School Theatre will perform “Grease” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lorena ISD Performing Arts Center, 1 Leopard Lane.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.
For more information, call 857-4604.
Grave markers
Preservation Texas will have a session on cleaning grave markers and repairing graveside fencing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Kosse Cemetery, 3663 Limestone County Road 723.
Program coordinator Jane Ashburn will conduct the sessions. Ashburn is a trained conservator who has worked in cemeteries in several states, as well as internationally. A short lecture on proper practices will precede hands-on work by participants. The workshop is free to members of Preservation Texas. Nonmembers can join on-site for $10 and become a “Friend of the Farm.”
For more information, email ashburn@preservationtexas.org.
Waco Walks
Waco Walks and the Historic Waco Foundation will host an “Architecture Bingo” walk in Castle Heights at 2 p.m. Sunday, starting from the parking lot at 33rd Street and Franklin Avenue.
Local architecture historian Ken Hafertepe will teach participants to spot architectural elements that give design insight into some of the most beautiful homes in Waco.
An earlier edition listed the walk as happening Saturday. It is, in fact, Sunday.
Baylor Theatre
Baylor Theatre’s opening performance of “Antigone” will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mabee Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave.
Performances will follow at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Nov. 9 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
For tickets or more information, go to http://bit.ly/336KAzf.
