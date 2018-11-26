The city of Waco’s Waco Wonderland weekend kicks off Friday with the lighting of a 35-foot Christmas tree, as well as a fireworks show.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at Market Square in downtown Waco. It will be carried on Waco’s city cable channel and live streamed at wccc.tv.
Vocal, guitar concert
McLennan Community College’s Vocal Technique and Guitar Ensemble Concert is Tuesday in Room 110 of the Music & Theatre Arts building.
The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Call 299-8283 for more information.
Bradley DAR meets
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter meets Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Kathy Sartor will lead participants in the “Necessities at Hand” container filling and decorating project benefiting the Doris Miller Department of Veteran’s Affairs SMILES program and the PTSD unit.
Phlebotomy program
McLennan Community College’s phlebotomy program will host a free information session Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. in room 315 of the Science building.
McLennan’s Medical Laboratory Technician department offers a phlebotomy award that may be completed in one semester. Upon completion of the classes, students are eligible to take a national phlebotomy registry exam to become a certified phlebotomist.
For more information, call 299-8406.
Kiwanis Seniors
Teresa Rockensock, the “Kitchen Angel” at Veterans One Stop, will speak at the Kiwanis Seniors weekly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral on North Valley Mills Drive.
La Vega game charter
La Vega High School’s football team will play Paris High School in a 4A Division 1 state Region II area game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
A bus has been chartered for fans and will depart at 3 p.m. from the athletics field house.
The cost is $25 per person, and light refreshments will be served. Game tickets are not included with the bus trip.
The deadline for reservations is noon Wednesday.
Make reservations by calling Earline Keys at 722-7429 or Tony Torres at 424-1452.