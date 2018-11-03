The 38th annual Apple Tree Bazaar, a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
More than 60 area crafters and artisans in jewelry, woodworking, handcraft, home décor, oil and watercolor art, Christmas decorations, quilting, baked goods and more will display their wares for sale. Admission is $5 for adults, and children are fee. Admission cost covers both days. A concession stand will also be available.
For more information, contact Janet Nors, director of development at Meals on Wheels Waco, at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
China Spring Road
The Texas Department of Transportation will close Tree Lake Drive at Farm-to-Market-Road 1637, also known as China Spring Road, from Sunday through Wednesday as part of the ongoing upgrade of FM 1637.
The ongoing 2.1-mile $11.4 million project, designed to increase safety and efficiency, is widening China Spring Road to a four-lane roadway with raised median, from Wortham Bend Drive to North River Crossing. It is scheduled for completion next winter, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect to encounter flaggers and temporary delays in the project area for the duration of the project.
Recording duo performs
Songwriters and recording artists Armand and Angelina will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Unity Spiritual Center, 400 S. First St. in Hewitt.
They will also lead a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the center and, after a potluck lunch, teach a Native American flute class at 12:15 p.m. with a $20 suggested offering.
Blood drive
Austin Avenue United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1300 Austin Ave. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Elaine Karban at 754-4685.
Kendrick neighborhood
The Kendrick Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, 1700 S. New Road.
For more information, call 749-0820.