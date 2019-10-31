The Waco Family YMCA and Doris Miller Family YMCA are collecting nonperishable food items for families in need Friday through Nov. 22.
If a nonmember brings in 10 nonperishable food items during this time, and would like to join, the initial membership fee will be waived. Current members receive four free guest passes when they bring 10 items.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Grave marker session
Preservation Texas will have a session on grave marker cleaning and repairing graveside fencing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Kosse Cemetery, 3663 Limestone County Road 723.
Program coordinator Jane Ashburn will conduct the sessions. Ashburn is a trained conservator who has worked in cemeteries in several states, as well as internationally. A short lecture on proper practices will precede hands-on work by participants. The workshop is free to members of Preservation Texas. Nonmembers can join on-site for $10 and become a “Friend of the Farm.”
For more information, email ashburn@preservationtexas.org.
Castle Heights walk
Waco Walks and the Historic Waco Foundation will host an “Architecture Bingo” walk in Castle Heights at 2 p.m. Saturday, starting from the parking lot at 33rd Street and Franklin Avenue.
Local architecture historian Ken Hafertepe will teach participants to spot architectural elements that give a bit of design insight into some of the most beautiful homes in Waco.
Pecans for sale
The Waco Founder Lions Club is having a pecan sale starting Wednesday.
One-pound bags of Texas Pecan halves are $10 and can be purchased at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
For more information, call 776-5341.
Library book sale
Friends of Waco-McLennan County Library will have its annual book sale Friday through Sunday in the Texas Rooms of the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The location is a change from past years because of construction at the Extraco Events Center. The sale will feature 15,000 books sorted by subject, including a children’s selection. In addition to the location change, there will be no admission fee for the sale this year. Hardcovers are $2 each, paperbacks are $1 each, and children’s books are $2 per inch of books in a stack.
Hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
