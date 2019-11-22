Historic Waco Foundation presents Christmas on the Brazos tour Dec. 13, from 6-9 p.m.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets are on sale at the Historic Waco Foundation office, 810 S. Fourth St.
Christmas on the Brazos is a candlelight tour of the foundation's three historic homes and a preview of their holiday decorations. Each house will refreshments and live entertainment. Tour buses will take visitors from one house to another.
Call 753-5166 for more information.
Altrusa Turkey Trot
Altrusa International of the Brazos presents the annual Central Texas Turkey Trot 5k/10k run Saturday, from 9 a.m. until noon, at Brazos Park East, 3516 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Entry fee is $40. Check-in is at 7:30 p.m.
No strollers or dogs are allowed in the race.
Call 716-1332 for more information.
Lake Whitney Arts
Lake Whitney Arts' first Holiday Handicrafts Fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at 500 S. Bosque in Whitney.
With more than a dozen indoor vendors, items available for sale will range from professional woodcarvings, beautiful hand-painted artwork, and hand-sewn stocking stuffers.
For more information, call 694-5105.
Market Craft Fair
Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Dr., hosts its 13th annual Central's Market Craft Fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sponsored by the Disciples Women, the event includes lunch on site, and shopping from vendors and a bake sale.
For more information, call 776-7768.
Pecans for sale
McCulloch House is having a pecan sale fundraiser through December. A one-pound bag of locally grown pecans is $12, with proceeds benefiting the McCulloch House Museum.
Call 644-6910 to order.
Bell ringers needed
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers to assist with its Red Kettle campaign Nov. 8 through Dec. 24.
Bell ringing hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shift times and lengths vary.
Groups are welcome. Sign up at www.registertoring.com or call 756-7271.
Pecan halves for sale
The Hewitt Lions Club is selling freshly harvested Goldthwaite pecan halves. Cost is $12 per pound while supply is available.
For more information or to order, call Bobby Dunlap at 537-2848 or email hewittlionsclub@gmail.com.
