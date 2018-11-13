In conjunction with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, YMCA of Central Texas will host a free diabetes screening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Waco Family YMCA conference room, 6800 Harvey Drive.
For more information, call 776-6612.
Newcomers club
Newcomers and Neighbors will meet Nov. 21 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Thursday is the deadline to RSVP.
The fee for lunch is $20. For more information, call President Kathy Northrup at 836-5170.
Watercolor Society
McLennan Community College art instructor Jeremy Newton will present a program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday during the Central Texas Watercolor Society meeting at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Newton will demonstrate how it is important to pay attention to details when creating a painting and explain ways to look at art and life to see details that could be overlooked.
For more information, call 471-5955.
Apple Tree Bazaar
The 38th annual Apple Tree Bazaar, a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
More than 60 area crafters and artisans in jewelry, woodworking, handcraft, home décor, oil and watercolor art, Christmas decorations, quilting, baked goods and more will display their wares for sale.
Admission is $5 for adults, and children are free. Admission covers both days. A concession stand will also be available.
For more information, contact Janet Nors, director of development at Meals on Wheels Waco, at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
Entrepreneur series
Luke Whyte of Waco Tours will speak at Baylor’s Confessions of an Entrepreneur event from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hankamer School of Business at the Foster campus, 1621 S. Third St.
For more information, call 710-1694.
NARFE meeting
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 229 will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at West Waco Public Library, 5300 Bosque Blvd.
Historic Waco Foundation Director Jill Barrow will speak on past holiday traditions in Waco.