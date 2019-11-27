The New Black Collective will have a coat giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 University Parks Drive.
The first-come, first-served event will include free coats, hats and gloves for elementary- and middle school-age children, as well as free cocoa.
For more information, call 214-9339.
Thanksgiving meal
The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Meal will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.
The meal is free. Desserts of any kind are needed for the meal. The traditional holiday meal is open to all in need.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Christmas parade
Entries are being accepted through Monday for the annual Waco Wonderland holiday parade on Dec. 7. There is no cost to participate.
The parade is sponsored by Family of Faith Worship Center Waco. It will start at 10 a.m. and travel down Austin Avenue from 11th Street to Third Street.
Parade registration forms can be downloaded at wacowonderland.com/parade.
Diabetes support
Getterman Wellness Center, 7300 Bosque Blvd., will host a diabetes self-management support meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Christian Youth Theatre
Christian Youth Theatre will perform “The Sound of Music” at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19 in McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Performances will follow at 7 p.m. Dec. 20, at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 21, and at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Tickets are $10 before opening day and $12 at the door.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Feast in the East
The East Waco Empowerment Project will have the fourth annual Feast in the East from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the city of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
During the free dinner, hats, gloves, coats and blankets will be given away to help families in need get through the winter.
To donate or volunteer, email rocky@prosperitytax.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.