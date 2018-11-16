A flag retirement ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
The ceremony is intended to retire old and worn-out American flags with honor and dignity.
It is free to attend. For more information, call 399-9204.
Holiday meal volunteers
Heart of Texas Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound residents, help in food pantries and thrift stores, and to support students by proctoring tests in the evening at McLennan Community College.
For more information, call 299-8766.
Young Marines
The Central Texas Young Marines will hold registration for new recruits on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mooreville First United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 in Chilton.
For questions, call Master Sgt. Dale Kidd at 931-7266 or Marscia Giesler at 624-1894.
Turkey Trot
The 13th annual Central Texas Turkey Trot 5K/10K run, sponsored by Altrusa International of the Brazos, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and run through Cameron Park along the Brazos River.
Entry is $40, and registration will start at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.
For entry information, call 716-1332.
Bosque Arts Center
The Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre will present “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” starting Saturday.
Tickets are $45 for dinner shows at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 24. Tickets are $15 for non-dinner shows from at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Nov. 23.
All performances will be at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive in Clifton.
For more information, call 253-0690.
Just Desserts bake sale
Unity Spiritual Center of Waco, 400 S. First St. in Hewitt, will have a Just Desserts bake sale and taste-testing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, rain or shine. Tasting is free, and cakes, cookies, cobblers and more will be available to buy.
For more information, call 666-9102.