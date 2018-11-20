The men’s prayer group of First United Methodist Church will sell Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes, pecans and walnuts from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4901 Cobbs Drive. Proceeds will benefit local charities.
Umpires needed
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for umpire candidates.
TASO official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports by visiting taso.org. For more information, email the TASO staff at baseball@taso.org.
Those interested in joining the Waco chapter can contact president Mickey Cochran at 230-2178 or email mickey_cochran@baylor.edu.
Master gardeners
Master gardener Pat Goaley will deliver her popular “Anecdotes from the Garden” at the Wednesday Lunch with the Masters meeting, noon to 2 p.m. at Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway.
Attendees should bring their own lunch for the program. Call 399-9204 for more information.
City closures
City of Waco offices are closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close all four libraries at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen Saturday during their regularly scheduled hours.
Waco Transit will not run routes on Thanksgiving Day.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The attractions reopen Friday.
BU holiday closures
Brooks Great Hall, East Village Dining Commons and 1845 at Memorial will be closed Nov. 21-25 at Baylor University.
Residential halls will remain open the duration of the holiday break. All administrative offices will be closed beginning Wednesday and will resume normal work hours Monday.
RSVP volunteers
Heart of Texas Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound residents, plus help in food pantries and thrift stores.
In addition, volunteers are needed to support students by proctoring tests in the evening at McLennan Community College.
For more information, please call 299-8766.