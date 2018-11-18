A reorganization meeting for the University Neighborhood Association will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
The University Neighborhood Association has been inactive since the early 1990s.
For more information, call 723-8310.
MCC Wind Ensemble
McLennan Community College’s Wind Ensemble band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Ball Performing Arts Center.
The concert is free. For more information, call 299-8283.
Baylor music
The Baylor Symphonic Band Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 101 Baylor Ave.
Conductor H. Robert Reynolds will lead the concert.
Shoe drive
NeighborWorks’ Project Aspire youth group will hold a shoe and coat drive from Monday through Dec. 21.
The group is collecting new or gently worn women’s shoes and women’s coats, which will go to the homeless and to women’s ministries.
Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at NeighborWorks, 922 Franklin Ave. For more information, call 752-4647 or 548-1040.
Umpires needed
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for people who may be interested in becoming umpires.
Official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports at taso.org. For help, email the association staff at baseball@taso.org.
Anyone interested in joining the Waco Baseball Chapter can contact chapter President Mickey Cochran at 230-2178 or email mickey_cochran@baylor.edu.
Audubon Society
The Central Texas Audubon Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
The speaker will be Annette Jones, longtime Audubon member. She will do a presentation about the McLennan County Christmas Bird Counts. This year the Crawford count will be Dec. 15 and the eastern McLennan count will be Dec. 29. The bird count is open to people of all ages and birding experience.