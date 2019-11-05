Waco’s Veterans Day Parade through downtown Waco will start at 11 a.m. Monday at 13th Street and Austin Avenue and proceed down Austin Avenue to City Hall.
About 4,000 people and 180 units including floats, school bands, drill teams and veterans groups are expected to participate. Waco-area residents are encouraged to line Austin Avenue to show their support and appreciation for the men and women who have served our country.
The Waco City Cable Channel will broadcast the parade live.
Lions Club pecans
The Waco Founder Lions Club is having a pecan sale.
One-pound bags of Texas pecan halves are $10 and can be purchased at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
For more information, call 776-5341.
Art show, sale
The 2019 Brazos Fine Art Show and Sale will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
The show, hosted by the Professional Artists of Central Texas, will feature more than 40 fine artists from around Texas exhibiting and selling original, collectible fine art in various mediums including clay, photography, sculpture, painting, drawing, glass and jewelry.
The show is free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s event is a ticketed charity gala benefiting Raising Wheels, a local nonprofit.
For tickets or more information about the gala, contact the Hilton Waco directly.
Red Kettle kickoff
The Salvation Army will kick off its Red Kettle campaign with a special ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.
The Salvation Army band will perform, and Captain Kettle will meet and greet everyone at the J.C. Penney court, just before a Christmas parade.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Toys for Tots
The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots will have a toy drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco-area Walmart stores.
As part of a national partnership with Walmart and a local partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, Salvation Army workers will be stationed outside area Walmarts collecting toys on behalf of Toys for Tots.
For more information, call 756-7271.
