The Waco Veterans Day parade sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association will start at 11 a.m. Monday.
Anyone who wants to be part of the parade should contact Tom or Charlene Parker at 857-4044 or 715-6648.
Poinsettia Sale
The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs is having its annual Poinsettia Sale through Nov. 13.
Red or white poinsettias are available for $12 each. Orders of 10 or more include free delivery. To order, call 315-9228.
GriefShare
GriefShare will host a special program, “Surviving the Holidays,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Fellowship Baptist Church, 5200 Speegleville Road, in the McGregor-Waco area off U.S. Highway 84.
GriefShare events are free and designed for adults who are dealing with the death of a loved one.
This program has a 35-minute video, followed by discussion in the group. To attend, RSVP to 848-7200.
Holiday crafts
As part of its ongoing Pop Up Saturday series, the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will host a class on creating original holiday crafts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This activity is free with general admission to the museum and will take place in the Holt-Getterman Gallery.
For more information, call 757-1024.
Veterans Day event
The Old Settlers and Veterans Association of Falls County will have its Veterans Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the group’s reunion grounds, west of the Brazos River, at 2965 Farm-to-Market Road 2027 in Lott.
The event features a keynote speaker, history of the area, progress in making the grounds a Texas historic site and a barbecue lunch for $10.
For more information, call 493-0567.
Woodway park cleanup
A Woodway Parks Clean-Up Day will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Pavilion 1, on Park Road 1 in Woodway Park.
Volunteers are asked to bring trash bags. Litter grabbers will be provided.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Tellabration
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present Tellabration from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 8387 S. Third St. in Downsville.
Cost is $12 for adults or $6 for students 11 and under. For more information, call 717-1763.