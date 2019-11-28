Historic Waco Foundation will have a Christmas on the Brazos tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets are on sale at the Historic Waco Foundation office, 810 S. Fourth St.
Christmas on the Brazos is a candlelight tour of the foundation’s three homes and a preview of their holiday decorations. Each house will offer refreshments and live entertainment. Tour buses will take visitors from one house to another.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Coat giveaway
The New Black Collective will have a coat giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 University Parks Drive.
The first-come, first-served event will include free coats, hats and gloves for elementary- and middle school-age children, as well as free cocoa.
For more information, call 214-9339.
WCT Christmas show
The Waco Children’s Theatre will present its 30th annual Christmas show December 13-15 at Lee Lockwood Auditorium, 2801 West Waco Drive.
The show, “Ebenezer’s Christmas,” was written 20 years ago by Flo Wendorf Fitzpatrick especially for the Waco Children’s Theatre. This year, the show is being adapted and directed by Linda Haskett, with advice from the author. It is based on the original story by Charles Dickens, with the addition of music and dance.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, or $8 for children 12 and younger, and will be on sale at the box office one hour before each performance.
For more information, call 776-0707.
‘Sound of Music’
Christian Youth Theatre will perform “The Sound of Music” at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19 in McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Performances will follow at 7 p.m. Dec. 20, at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 21, and at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Tickets are $10 before opening day and $12 at the door.
For more information, call 340-0084.
