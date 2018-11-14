The 38th annual Apple Tree Bazaar, a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
More than 60 area crafters and artisans in jewelry, woodworking, handcraft, home décor, oil and watercolor art, Christmas decorations, quilting, baked goods and more will display their wares for sale.
Admission is $5 for adults, and children are free. Admission covers both days.
For more information, contact Janet Nors, director of development at Meals on Wheels Waco, at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
Altrusa Turkey Trot
The 13th annual Central Texas Turkey Trot 5K/10K run, sponsored by Altrusa International of the Brazos, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and run through Cameron Park along the Brazos River.
Entry is $40, and registration will start at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.
For entry information, call 716-1332.
‘Doublewide, Texas’
The Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre will present “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” starting Saturday.
Tickets cost $45 for the dinner shows at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 24. Tickets are $15 for non-dinner shows from at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Nov. 23.
All performances will be at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive in Clifton.
For more information, call 253-0690.
‘Just Desserts’ bake sale
Unity Spiritual Center of Waco, 400 S. First St. in Hewitt, will have a Just Desserts bake sale and taste-testing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, rain or shine. Tasting is free, and cakes, cookies, cobblers and more will be available to buy.
For more information, call 666-9102.
Mission Waco’s Biker Toy Run
Mission Waco’s annual Biker Toy Run will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25, starting from Flying J, 2409 S. New Road.
Motorcyclists will gather at 7:45 a.m., travel to 20 churches to collect new, unwrapped toys, and end at Church Under the Bridge at 11:15 a.m. Toys are placed in the Mission Waco Toy Store for qualifying lower-income parents, who receive an 80 percent discount.
For more information, call Jimmy Dorrell at 753-4900.