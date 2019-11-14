Meals on Wheels Waco will have its 39th annual Apple Tree Bazaar arts and crafts show from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The arts and crafts show will include handmade goods and, new for this year, local food trucks.
Two-day passes are $7, and one-day passes are $5.
There will also be a VIP night from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $30 and include appetizers, wine, beer, entertainment and a one-day pass to the bazaar.
For more information, call 752-0316.
YMCA food drive
The Waco Family YMCA and the Doris Miller Family YMCA are collecting nonperishable food items for families in need through Nov. 22.
If a nonmember brings in 10 nonperishable food items during this time and would like to join, the initial membership fee will be waived. Current members will get four free guest passes when they bring 10 items.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Pecans for sale
McCulloch House is having a pecan sale fundraiser through December. A 1-pound bag of locally grown pecans is $12, with proceeds benefiting the McCulloch House Museum.
To order, call 644-6910.
Bell ringers needed
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers to assist with its Red Kettle campaign through Dec. 24.
Bell ringing hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shift times and lengths vary.
Groups are welcome. Sign up at www.registertoring.com or call 756-7271.
MCC holiday hours
McLennan Community College will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 27-Dec. 1. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 26, but evening classes will be held, and the library will remain open until 8 p.m.
Texas Tech offices will also be closed Nov. 27-Dec. 1, and classes will not be held. On Nov. 27, Tarleton State offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and classes will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Tarleton State will be closed Nov. 28-Dec. 1 for the holiday. The Community Clinic at MCC will be closed Nov. 28-Dec. 1.
For more information, call Highlander Central at 299-8622.
