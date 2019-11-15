McLennan Community College’s annual Casa de Café will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 101 of the Math, Wellness & Fitness building.
For a $2 donation or a new children’s book, attendees can enjoy poetry readings, music and light snacks form students. The event is open to the public.
All donated money will go to A Storybook Christmas to buy new books for McLennan County students.
For more information, call Donna Wiley at 299-8330.
Apple Tree Bazaar
Meals on Wheels Waco’s 39th annual Apple Tree Bazaar arts and crafts show will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
It includes handmade goods and, new for this year, local food trucks. Tickets are $5.
For more information, call 752-0316.
‘Carnegie Goes West’
The First Presbyterian Church Clifton Choir will present “Carnegie Goes West,” at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Old Mercantile Building, 127 N. Avenue D in Clifton.
Tickets for the dinner theater production are $40 each. It is a fundraiser for the choir, which will perform during a Presidents Day concert in February at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
For more information, call 541-1392.
UT-ISU watch party
The Texas Exes Waco Chapter will host a watch party for the football game between the University of Texas and Iowa State University at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Coach’s Smoke restaurant, 330 Austin Ave.
For more information, call 832-687-7798.
‘Pics for the Pack’
“Pics for the Pack,” a photography event hosted by the Waco Women’s Lions Club to benefit McLennan County Pack of Hope, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Texas Farm Bureau in Waco, 320 W. Loop 340.
Photographers will be on-site to take five digital photos on the backdrop of participants’ choice for $10. Photos will be delivered via email after the event.
For more information, email wwlcpres1920@gmail.com.
