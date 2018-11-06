The Allbritton Art Institute will host the Allbritton Art Institute Art Lecture at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in McClinton Auditorium, Room 240 of the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation at Baylor University, 1621 S. Third St.
The lecture will feature Nicole R. Myers and Lillian and James H. Clark, Curator of Painting and Sculpture at the Dallas Museum of Art. Myers will give a lecture titled “Berthe Morisot and the Making of Modernity,” in which she will discuss the life and work of the artist.
The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow. For more information, email allbritton_art_institute@baylor.edu.
‘American Hero’ at MCC
McLennan Theatre will present “American Hero” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the MCC Music & Theatre Arts building.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.
For more information, contact the box office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
Humane Society foster event
The Humane Society of Central Texas will host a Foster Information Event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at its adoption center, 2032 Circle Road.
The organization is looking for short-term foster owners to care for animals a few days and sometimes overnight, plus long-term foster owners.
For more information, call 750-7087 or email EmilyK@HSCTX.org.
Gildersleeve lecture
The Texas Collection at Baylor University will present a lecture from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, on the new book “Gildersleeve: Waco’s Photographer,” published by Baylor Press.
The event will include a presentation by co-author John S. Wilson, interim dean of libraries, and the lecture will be followed by a reception and book signing. Books will be available for purchase.
Archaeological Society
The Central Texas Archaeological Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Becky Shelton will present the program, “All Roads Lead to Texas Archaeology.” Shelton will discuss how various avenues of archaeology work together to preserve Texas history.