THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THIS IS A MISSING ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK. THE HONDO POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR EVA MARIE GARCIA. SHE IS A WHITE FEMALE AND IS 14 YEARS OLD. SHE WAS BORN ON AUGUST 29, 2005. SHE STANDS AT 5 FEET 2 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 110 POUNDS. SHE HAS BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK AND WHITE SHIRT...WITH BLACK SHORTS AND PINK SANDALS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE HONDO POLICE DEPARTMENT. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS HONDO POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 830-741-6153.