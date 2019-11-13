First Presbyterian Church Clifton Choir presents "Carnegie Goes West," at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Old Mercantile Building, 127 North Ave D in Clifton.
Tickets for the dinner theatre production are $40 each.
Call 541-1392 for more information.
The event is a fundraiser for the choir at First Presbyterian Church, Clifton, which will perform during a President’s Day Concert at New York City’s famous Carnegie Hall in February 2020.
UT-ISU watch party
Texas Exes-Waco Chapter hosts a Texas vs. Iowa State game watch party at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Coach's Smoke restaurant, 330 Austin Ave.
For more information, call (832) 687-7798.
Photo fundraiser
Pics for the Pack, a unique photography event hosted by the Waco Women’s Lions Club to benefit McLennan County Pack of Hope, is Saturday, Nov. 16, at Texas Farm Bureau in Waco.
Photographers will be onsite to take five digital photos on the backdrop of your choice for only $10. Photos will be delivered via email after the event. Times are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of Texas Farm Bureau.
For more information, email wwlcpres1920@gmail.com.
Diabetes screening
Doris Miller Family YMCA will host free diabetes screenings Thursday from 8-9 a.m.
A free education course is also available from 9-10 a.m.
Call 776-6612 for more information.
Medicare session
Heart of Texas Council of Government, 1514 S. New Road, presents an information session about Medicare from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The session is free and light refreshments will be served.
Anyone seeking information about Medicare and the enrollment process is encouraged to attend. Call 292-1843 for more information.
Neighborhood meeting
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association meets Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm St, at 6:30 pm.
The public is invited.
GOP candidate forum
The McLennan County Republican Club will host a forum for 19th District Court candidates at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 21 at Knox Hall in the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $15.
