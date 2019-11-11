Heart of Texas Council of Government, 1514 S. New Road, presents an information session about Medicare Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The session is free and light refreshments will be served.
Anyone seeking information about Medicare and the enrollment process is encouraged to attend. Call 292-1843 for more information.
Gardening hotline
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the Ask a Master Gardener Call Line" through Nov. 21. Call 757-5180 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. On other days, callers can leave their names and call back numbers with questions on the recorded line and a Master Gardener will return the call.
YMCA food drive
Waco Family YMCA and the Doris Miller Family YMCA are collecting non-perishable food items for families in need Nov. 1-22.
If a non-member brings in 10 non-perishable food items during this time, and would like to join, the initial membership fee will be waived. Current members receive four free guest passes when they bring 10 items.
Email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org for more information.
Bell ringers needed
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers to assist with its Red Kettle campaign Nov. 8 through Dec. 24.
Bell ringing hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shift times and lengths vary.
Groups are welcome. Sign up at www.registertoring.com or call 756-7271.
Farm machinery
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Casa de Castillo.
Anyone interested in old tractors and farm equipment is invited to attend.
For further information, contact Van Massirer at 486-2366 or vmassirer@yahoo.com.
Watercolor society
Central Texas Watercolor Society presents "Abstract Art: From it’s beginnings all the way to your paper," Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres.
Wade Wilson will focus on the origins and components of abstract art and a pathway to use creativity to produce an abstract painting.
For more information, call 471-5955.
