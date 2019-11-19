Baylor Young Americans for Freedom will host a free lecture by Ben Shapiro, “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave.
Shapiro is host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor of The Daily Wire.
For more information, call 682-557-7348.
State of the Nation
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores and economist Ray Perryman will be featured speakers at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Nation lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The deadline to register is Friday. Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $100 for nonmembers.
For more information, call 757-5631.
Casa de CaféMcLennan Community College’s annual Casa de Café will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 101 of the Math, Wellness & Fitness building.
For a donation of $2 or a new children’s book, attendees can enjoy poetry readings, music and light snacks from students. The event is open to the public.
For more information, call Donna Wiley at 299-8330.
Lions Club pecans
The Hewitt Lions Club is selling freshly harvested Goldthwaite pecan halves. Cost is $12 per pound.
For more information or to order, call Bobby Dunlap at 537-2848 or email hewittlionsclub@gmail.com.
‘Christmas Carol’
McLennan Community College Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at MCC’s Music & Theatre Arts Building theater.
The show is sold out, but a waitlist will be available beginning at 6:45. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students.
For more information, call 299-8283.
NARFE
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the conference room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Social Security for retirees will be on the agenda. All active and retired federal employees are invited.
Coffee with a Cop
The Baylor University Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop, an opportunity to meet officers, voice concerns and ask questions, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Speight Plaza Office and Parking Facility, 1521 S. Fourth St.
Candidate forum
The McLennan County Republican Club will host a forum for 19th State District Court candidates at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Lunch is $15.
