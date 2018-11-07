Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.