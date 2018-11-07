Professional Artists of Central Texas will host the Brazos Fine Art Show, featuring 38 artists’ work in various mediums, from Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
A VIP preview gala from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday will include appetizers, cocktails and musical performances. Beer and wine will be available for purchase during shows from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Storybook sale
Storybook Christmas will hold a new book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Educators Credit Union, 510 W. Highway 6. The sale will feature a range of books including holiday, picture and anthology volumes. Craft, puzzle and coloring books will also be available.
Storybook Christmas distributes more than 20,000 books each year to underprivileged pre-K through fifth-grade students in McLennan County.
MCC Theatre
McLennan Theatre will present “American Hero” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the MCC Music & Theatre Arts building.
Tickets cost $10 for adults or $8 for seniors and students. For more information, contact the box office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
Read more about the show on Page 1C.
Foster information
The Humane Society of Central Texas will host a foster information event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at its adoption center, 2032 Circle Road.
The organization is looking for short-term foster owners to care for animals a few days and sometimes overnight, plus long-term foster owners.
For more information, call 750-7087 or email EmilyK@HSCTX.org.
Gildersleeve lecture
The Texas Collection at Baylor University will present a lecture from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, on the new book “Gildersleeve: Waco’s Photographer,” published by Baylor Press.
The event will include a presentation by co-author John Wilson, interim dean of libraries, and the lecture will be followed by a reception and book signing. Books will be available for purchase.