The Junior League of Waco’s “’Tis the Season” 13th annual Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market fund-raiser will be from Thursday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The market will include more than 100 merchants from across the United States and a Ladies’ Night Out Preview Party, Storytime with Santa, Gingerbread Bash and a Mother-Daughter Tea.
The preview party will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, and the general market will be open Friday through Sunday.
Tickets are available at jlwaco.org.
Dia de los Muertos
Waco Immigrants Alliance will have its inaugural Dia de los Muertos community event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Castle Heights Bijoux Event Center, 2500 Washington Ave.
The free family-friendly event will include live music, food and activities for kids and adults. The event is to honor and remember the lives of loved ones who have passed away, and to introduce the community to the Waco Immigrants Alliance.
‘Elf, Jr.’ musical
Christian Youth Theater Waco will present “Elf, Jr. — The Musical” Nov. 15-18 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive.
Tickets are $8-12 and available by calling 340-0084.
Performance times are 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Bosque Arts performance
Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre will present “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” starting Nov. 17 at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive in Clifton.
The show is billed as following the zany inhabitants of Texas’ smallest trailer park.
Tickets cost $45 for the Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 dinner shows, which start at 6:30. There will also be a show from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and a show from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23. Tickets for the non-dinner shows are $15.
For more information, call 253-0690.
Veterans Day Parade
The McLennan County Veterans Association’s Waco Veterans Day parade will start at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
Anyone who wants to be part of the parade should contact Tom or Charlene Parker at 857-4044 or 715-6648.