The Rainey & Rainey law firm is inviting veterans and their guests to a free private screening of the movie “Midway” on Monday.
Tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to any veteran residing in the Greater Waco community.
Tickets may also be reserved by calling 752-8644.
YMCA food drive
The Waco Family YMCA and Doris Miller Family YMCA are collecting nonperishable food items now through Nov. 22 for families in need.
If a nonmember brings in 10 nonperishable food items during this time, and would like to join, the initial membership fee will be waived.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Toy drive
The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots will have a toy drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco-area Walmart stores.
As part of a national partnership with Walmart and a local partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, Salvation Army workers will be stationed outside area Walmarts collecting toys on behalf of Toys for Tots.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Calligraphy guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Cindy Boney will teach fun and festive ideas for making holiday cards.
For club information, call 848-4165.
Genealogy program
The Central Texas Genealogical Society’s DNA Special Interest Group will have a seminar on how to use DNA results in genealogical research.
It will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Book program
Historic Waco Foundation will have a free event featuring author Brian Kilmeade in conversation with Clifton Robinson and Ken Starr from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The first 150 families or individuals in attendance will get a free autographed copy of Kilmeade’s new book, “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers.”
For more information, call 753-5166.
Brazos River walk
Waco Walks will have a free “Brazos River and Waco History” walk at 9 a.m. Saturday. The group will meet at Indian Spring Park.
Joe Yelderman from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences will talk about the history of the Brazos River, how the river has shaped Waco and how Waco has shaped the river.
