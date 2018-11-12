Christian Youth Theater Waco presents “Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Thursday through Sunday at the Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $8-12 and available by calling 340-0084.
Performance times are: Thursday, Nov 15, 9:15 a.m.; Thursday, Nov 15, 12:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov 16, 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Nov 17, 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov 17, 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov 18, 2:30 p.m.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging will host a free Medicare session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
The session will cover all questions related to enrolling in Medicare. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Road closure
Ninth Street will be closed from Waco Drive to Morrow Ave. for road repairs through Nov 30. with a detour in place..
Access to the Dewey Park Recreation Center is provided from Bosque Boulevard south on Ninth Street.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and find an alternate route during this time to minimize delays and traffic congestion.
Poinsettia sale
Waco Federation of Womens Clubs is having it annual Poinsettia Sale through Tuesday.
Poinsettias will be sold for $12 each (white or red). Orders of 10 or more include free delivery. Call 315-9228 to order.
RSVP seeks volunteers
Heart of Texas Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound residents, help in food pantries and thrift stores.
In addition, volunteers are needed to support students by proctoring tests in the evening at McLennan Community College. For more information, please call 299-8766.
Umpires sought
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for people who may be interested in becoming umpires.
TASO official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports by visiting www.taso.org. If you need help, email the TASO staff at baseball@taso.org.
Those interested in joining the Waco Baseball Chapter can contact chapter president Mickey Cochran at mickey_cochran@baylor.edu or 230-2178.
Schulenberg trip
St. Paul UCC of Marlin is planning a day trip to the Schulenburg area on November 13 to see the acclaimed Painted Churches of Texas.
The tour will leave from Hewitt and a portion of the proceeds will benefit restoration of the historic St. Paul church building.
Registration deadline is Nov. 7 to guarantee a free t-shirt. For more information, contact 254-666-7887 or cemaddux@aol.com.