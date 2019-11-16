The 2019 Food for Families Food Drive will be Friday. Food may be contributed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any local H-E-B, Walmart or Sam’s Club store and at Brookshire’s in Robinson.
The event will help replenish food in nine food pantries throughout McLennan County. Last year, participants contributed 577,363 pounds of food. This year’s goal for the county is 600,000 pounds.
Participating pantries include ACTS Storehouse – Waco, Caritas of Waco, Church of the Open Door, Carver Park Baptist, Hands of Mercy, The Salvation Army and Shepherd’s Heart Pantries in Robinson, Lorena and Waco.
To participate in the food drive, call Buddy Edwards at Caritas of Waco at 753-4593, ext. 205.
Medicare and More
A Medicare and More seminar is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council on Governments building, 1514 S. New Road.
The free seminar is intended for anyone eligible to enroll in Medicare, or who soon will be.
Light refreshments will be served.
Christmas tour ticketsHistoric Waco Foundation will offer a Christmas on the Brazos tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets are on sale at the Historic Waco Foundation office, 810 S. Fourth St.
Christmas on the Brazos is a candlelight tour of the foundation’s three homes and a preview of their holiday decorations. Each house will offer refreshments and live entertainment. Tour buses will take visitors from one house to another.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Shapiro lecture
Baylor Young Americans for Freedom will host a free lecture by Ben Shapiro, “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave.
Shapiro is host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, which bills itself as a “hard-hitting, irreverent news and commentary site for a new generation of conservatives.”
For more information, call 682-557-7348.
‘A Christmas Carol’
McLennan Community College Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. nightly Thursday through Saturday at the Ball Performing Arts Center.
Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students.
For more information, call the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
