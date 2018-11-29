Raffle tickets for an Electra Bicycle Company “Townie” are on sale at the Habitat ReStore, 1224 Franklin Ave. and at the Habitat for Humanity administrative office, 220 N. 11th St., until the drawing at 4 p.m. Dec. 20.
The bicycle, a $500 retail value, is an around-town cruiser and comes with swag, including a Bear Mountain hoodie and three T-shirts. All proceeds go to Waco Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
Mistletoe Market
More than 20 trees and 25 decorated wreaths will be on display in the Mistletoe Market of Waco Wonderland Friday through Sunday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
All trees and wreaths will be available for purchase, and proceeds will go to the Raising Wheels Foundation, which provides better accessibility for the disabled.
Trees and wreaths will be crafted by local artists, including Sweetness Desserts, Jimmy Don Holmes and Angel Paws of Waco.
MCC Scholar Day
McLennan Community College will host Scholar Day from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday in The Highlands gym.
Presentations will also be held in rooms 200 and 201 of the Michaelis Academic Center. Students will present their accomplishments through poster displays, presentations, performances and demonstrations.
Community members are invited to attend the event to learn more about students’ work as part of the Honors College and in biology, engineering, management, marketing, math and other disciplines.
For more information, email Staci Taylor at staylor@mclennan.edu.
Baylor blood drive
The Baylor Athletic Department will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 1500 S. University Parks Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Angela Ucci at 265-2995.
Urban REAP event
Urban REAP, Mission Waco’s sustainability greenhouse project, will have a Christmas craft making event from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at 1505 N. 15th St. with wreath making, decorations, handmade seed ornament demonstrations, and activities for adults and children.
Poinsettias, succulents, new garden tools and compost will be available.
For more information, call 753-4900.