The 2019 Brazos Fine Art Show and Sale will be held next weekend from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.

The show, hosted by the Professional Artists of Central Texas, will feature more than 40 fine artists from around Texas exhibiting and selling original, collectible fine art in various mediums including clay, photography, sculpture, painting, drawing, glass and jewelry.

The show is free and open to the public Saturday and Nov. 10. Friday’s event is a ticketed charity gala benefiting Raising Wheels, a local nonprofit. For tickets or more information about the gala, contact the Hilton Waco directly.

Waco Walks

Waco Walks and the Historic Waco Foundation will host an “Architecture Bingo” walk in Castle Heights at 2 p.m. Sunday, starting from the parking lot at 33rd Street and Franklin Avenue.

Local architecture historian Ken Hafertepe will teach participants to spot architectural elements that give design insight into some of the most beautiful homes in Waco.

Waco Rotary Club

Texas Central Partners LLC spokesperson Holly Reed will provide an update on high speed rail efforts during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.

